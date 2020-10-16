MARIETTA -- Sprayberry used a big first quarter to pull away for a convincing 67-6 victory over Osborne in a Region 6AAAAAA game at Jim Frazier Stadium Friday.
The 67 points set a new program high, besting its previous best of 60, which was scored against the Cardinals in 2016.
The Yellow Jackets showed little rust in their first game in three weeks as they got nearly half of their points in the opening period, jumping out to a 34-0 lead to take control of the game.
“I thought our kids played at a really high level,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “You never know what to expect when you have two weeks off -- it's almost three weeks before we played a game. I thought we might be a little rusty and we were. There are a couple of things we need to clean up, but I’m proud of our kids' effort. We had good things go our way and some bad things that went Osborne’s way, so we took advantage of those.”
Sprayberry (3-2, 3-0) opened the scoring courtesy of its special teams when it blocked an Osborne punt on the first offensive series of the game and Dang Tran ran the ball in 25 yards for the touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
After recovering an Osborne fumble on the next offensive series, Sprayberry scored again on its first play as Kyle Brown threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Fatir Muhammed to increase the advantage to 13-0.
Osborne proceeded to go three-and-out on the ensuing series and Sprayberry struck again on its first play with a 56-yard scoring strike from Brown to Josh Bush for a 20-0 lead midway through the quarter.
Another three-and-out series led to another Sprayberry score as Damarion Owens got in position with a 50-yard run, and then scored on a a 5-yard touchdown scamper to make it 27-0.
Osborne was forced to punt on its next series and Muhammed proceeded to take the punt 60 yards for the score to boost the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 34-0 with 1:08 left.
Isaiah Abrey gave Sprayberry two more touchdowns in the second quarter -- the first on a 6-yard run with 11:13 remaining in the first half and the second on a 9-yard scamper to give the Yellow Jackets a 47-0 halftime advantage.
Sprayberry went on to get three more touchdowns in the second half -- an 83-yard kickoff return by Jerome Robinson, a 15-yard run by Joshua Fitch and a 30-yard run by Benjamin Nordstrom.
Osborne got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on Tamarion Bickham’s 3-yard run with 3:45 left in the game.
