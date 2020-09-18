Something had to give as Sprayberry and Wheeler came into Friday night’s game 0-2 after facing stiff competition to open the season.
It was the Yellow Jackets that made a big statement, dominating Wheeler 45-6 in the Region 6AAAAAA opener at Corky Kell Stadium on Friday.
Isaiah Abbey scored twice in the second half on runs of 41 and 26 to give Sprayberry (1-2, 1-0) a commanding 45-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Abbey rushed for 108 yards on only nine carries, as he and Damarion Owens sparked a physical Yellow Jackets rushing attack that ran for 187 yards.
Owens, Cobb County’s regular season rushing champion from 2019, returned to the lineup after suffering an injury in the season opener against North Cobb, rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.
“He ran hard tonight,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “There wasn't a whole lot of him at times but he ran extremely hard and knocking some of the rust off from being off from a week. Then we brought in Isaiah Abbey, he ran real well. He’s a junior running back and he’s a dang physical specimen.
“He’s gotten some carries the first two weeks and had some yards but he really stood out tonight and ran with an attitude and little bit more of a purpose so I was glad to see him take that next step in his progression.”
The Yellow Jackets scored on five of their first six possessions. Josh Bush scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 6 yards, Jerome Robinson scored on a 66-yard touchdown reception from Kyle Brown and Owens scored an 11-yard run as Sprayberry amassed 313 yards in the first half. Caleb Prickett also added a 19-yard field goal.
“Wheeler’s a good team and well-coached but we knew it would probably be a better matchup for us in terms of physicality and speed,” Vavra said. “Just because our first two opponents we felt like were really, really good and we were outmatched a little. So it’s good to come out on the winning end and I’m glad our kids performed well. We executed pretty good at times but we still have some things we have to clean up.”
Alexander Stack’s 27-yard pass to Mark Essely late in fourth quarter put Wheeler (0-3, 0-1) on the scoreboard to avoid the shutout. Otherwise, it was a frustrating night for the Wildcats offense that produced only 61 yards.
“We had a lot of self-inflicting things that we did to hurt ourselves early that put ourselves in a hole," Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “A lot of missed tackles that we did, and we had some missed assignments upfront offensive line-wise. But the message going forward is I told them the sun is going to come up tomorrow and Monday were going to get right back at work and we have Osborne on Friday so we get right back and be competitive so we can be competitive next Friday.”
