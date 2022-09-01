Game: Sprayberry (1-1) at River Ridge (2-0), 7:30 p.m. , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Sprayberry 40, River Ridge 7 (Nov. 8, 2019)
All-time series: Sprayberry leads 4-0
Prediction: River Ridge 28, Sprayberry 23
River Ridge is fresh off a 43-point outing against Pope, where it had a pair of 100 yard rushers in Camden Cox (151 yards, two touchdowns) and Daniel Fichtner (110 yards, one touchdown). Offense has come naturally for the Knights over the first two weeks, evident by its 2-0 record.
In Week 3, River Ridge clashes with Sprayberry (1-1), which comes off a competitive, one-point loss to Paulding County. The Yellow Jackets were dominant defensively in their season-opening 21-0 win over Campbell, and coach Brett Vavra is looking to carry that over against the Knights’ high-octane attack.
“We need to finish,” Vavra said. “That is our motto for the week. We played really well at times last Friday, but sometimes we would have two or three guys there to make a tackle, and we would not finish the play.”
Against Paulding County, Sprayberry gave up 21 points but had multiple stops in the red zone. Vavra said his defense has a bend but don’t break mentality and showed its potential despite letting the Patriots break some big plays.
“Any time you come up short, you want to bounce back,” Vavra said. “These kids will stay hungry. They are working every day to get better for the region games.”
River Ridge’s offense was solid in its season-opening, 27-14 win over Hillgrove, but it went to another level at Pope.
The Knights’ two-headed quarterback room of Isaiah Coughlin and Ethan Spector has been great, with Coughlin shining on the ground in Week 1, and Spector completed 15 of 19 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns last Friday.
Both quarterbacks had solid starts to the season, and River Ridge coach Mike Collins said neither has reached their full potential.
Against Sprayberry this week, Collins is looking for more of the same. The Knights combined for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the win over Pope.
“We want to establish the run early in the game,” Collins said. “It opened other things up for us. Our offensive line has been able to control the line of scrimmage, and that will always help us offensively. “
River Ridge knows Sprayberry’s defense is not going to roll over, with Collins praising the Yellow Jackets’ athletic secondary and big defensive line. The Knights hope to get the run game going, chip away and take control in the trenches.
Though it may be overlooked because of the offensive production, River Ridge’s defense has also been especially strong. It held both opponents to just 14 points.
“I knew we had an opportunity to be a competitive football team, so it is good to see us come out early in the season and play like this the first couple of weeks,” Collins said. “I am not surprised, and this is something we will continuously build on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.