Game: Osborne (1-3, 0-2) at Sprayberry (2-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 44, Osborne 7
All-time series: Sprayberry leads 19-10
Prediction: Sprayberry 35, Osborne 7
Sprayberry aims for its third win in a row when it hosts Osborne in Region 6AAAAAA action at Jim Frazier Stadium on Friday.
A win Friday, at worst, would keep Sprayberry tied atop the region standings as well as deliver the Yellow Jackets their first 3-0 region start since 2014.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “They’ve gotten better and better each week. We’ve been able to establish our running game with our two running backs, and our quarterback, Kyle Brown, is making good decisions with the football. The offensive line is doing a heck of a job blocking and making holes and protecting our quarterback.
“Defensively, guys are playing fast and physical and getting to the football. We’re minimizing mistakes and making progress. I’ve just been really proud of what I’ve seen form these players.”
Sprayberry has had back-to-back bye weeks meaning Vavra hasn’t had a lot of live action where he can judge his team’s performance.
“We’ve been off for about three weeks so the guys are really ready for this game,” Vavra said. “It’s been a challenge, but we’ve made sure since then that the kids understand what our goals are and that they continue to perform at a high level. The season is still in front of us and we have to get better every week.”
Sprayberry is riding an 11-game winning streak against Osborne entering Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets come in averaging 34.8 points per game while holding opponents 27.00 per contest. The Cardinals are averaging 11.5 points per game but have been shutout in their last two outings.
Brown has completed 50% of his passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Damarion Owens is second in the county in rushing with 428 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Everything we preach is about us taking that next step and seeing progress at practice and on Friday nights,” Vavra said. “The kids understand it’s not about who we play, but how go about taking care of our business and improving each week.
“Osborne looks prepared on film. They have a good plan and their coach does a good job putting his players in position to be successful. Their quarterback (Lawrence Isham) is a pretty good player, and they have a running back (Ben Agoruah) who’s explosive and can go if we allow a crease at the line.
“Their receivers run good routes, too, so our defensive backs will have to stay with them. It should be a good game, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play Friday.”
Agoruah is third in the county in rushing with 397 yards and three touchdowns.
