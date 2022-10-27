Game: Lassiter (3-5, 1-3) at Sprayberry (2-6, 1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lassiter 38, Sprayberry 35
All-time series: Lassiter leads 22-10
Prediction: Sprayberry 28, Lassiter 24
For Sprayberry, the road to the state playoffs may end up going through longtime rival Lassiter.
It’s been a frustrating year for the Yellow Jackets. They knew going into the season they would be a young team, but their returning players have had ample varsity experience.
After shutting out Campbell in the season opener, Sprayberry has played well enough to win, but had to settle for three straight losses of five points or less to Paulding County, River Ridge and Kell.
The Yellow Jackets also allowed an earlier Region 7AAAAAA game against Alpharetta slip away after leading by double digits in the fourth quarter. Their other region losses came against the more experienced Roswell and Blessed Trinity teams.
Sprayberry’s win over Johns Creek on Oct. 7 helped kept the Yellow Jackets’ postseason hopes alive. A win over Lassiter at Jim Frazier field will greatly improve those chances.
To be successful, Sprayberry will have to execute and finish. The inability to finish games has contributed to the close losses it has endured.
“They understand the implications and understand how important this week is,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “It’s a rivalry against a good opponent. We just have to get things right this week. We have to execute. I think our kids are looking forward to the challenge. We’re ready.”
Not coming off a bye week could likely work in favor for Sprayberry. The Yellow Jackets went into their off-week following their win over Johns Creek and got off routine a bit. But after its 49-7 loss to Roswell, they can easily make adjustments and move on to their next opponent.
Sprayberry ran the ball well against Roswell early in the game with Jason Pitts leading the way with 67 yards on 12 carries. Sprayberry also made an early stop before driving the ball to the Roswell 2, but couldn’t come away with points. Not long afterwards, Roswell took over the game.
“We knew Roswell was a tough game,” Vavra said. “We knew we had to play a perfect game to beat those guys and we didn’t. We want to win every time we step on the field, but our goal is to get better and make progress.”
When Sprayberry beat Johns Creek 41-21 at home October 7, quarterback Kemari Nix had one of his best rushing performances with 226 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets need a similar performance from Nix this week along with defensive linemen Darius Gailliard, who had 1.5 sacks and three hurries against the Gladiators.
