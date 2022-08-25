Game: Paulding County (1-0) at Sprayberry (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Sprayberry 35, Paulding County 3, Oct. 9, 2009
All-time series: Sprayberry leads 6-2
Prediction: Sprayberry 20, Paulding Co. 13
Sprayberry will try to keep its momentum going after its season-opening win last week as the Yellow Jackets host Paulding County in a non-region game at Jim Frazier Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets got the 2022 season off to a rousing start with a convincing 21-0 victory over county rival Campbell – the first time that they have won their season-opener since beating Osborne 43-6 in 2017.
“It’s obviously super-important to get off to a fast start,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We talked to our kids about it. We want to win every game we play. Quite honestly, what we preach to our kids is that we want to see as much progress as possible from game one to game two, or from our from our first scrimmage to game one and then to game two. So, we’re not going to look back at this and be like, we expect to win four games in a row going into region. It’s about taking the next step and getting better, week in and week out, so that we are prepared for region. And ultimately, that’s the goal, but it’s nice to go 1-0 and start the season off on the right foot and kind of know where we’re at.”
Quarterback Kemari Nix rushed for 131 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, while the Sprayberry defense held Campbell to just 135 yards of total offense in the Yellow Jackets win last Friday.
“One thing that I saw that I liked about our team is that we showed a lot of resiliency,” Vavra said. “We showed the ability to bounce back after making a mistake or having a miscue or giving up a big play. We were able to come back and kind of respond quickly, whereas last year, I felt like we really didn’t have the ability to do that. We would let it kind of compound, let a mistake compound or give up a play and it would compound and it would turn into a bigger play. Last Friday, we didn’t see that. We saw, we made a mistake, it’s early in the year and Campbell’s got good players, they’re well-coached, and we give up a play and we’re able to kind of respond, whether it’s getting a stop or forcing a turnover. So that’s something that stood out about my football team on Friday.”
Sprayberry will take on a Paulding County team that has built up some momentum of its own after a 33-13 season-opening win over Hiram last week.
