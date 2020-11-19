Game: Sprayberry (4-4, 4-2) at South Cobb (1-8. 1-6), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 48 South Cobb 20
All-time series: South Cobb leads 16-10-1
Prediction: Sprayberry 42, South Cobb 17
Sprayberry takes on South Cobb in Region 6AAAAAA action at Clay Stadium on Friday to close out the regular season.
The Yellow Jackets rolled to a 4-0 Region 6AAAAAA record before losing their last two games at undefeated Allatoona and last week at Kell. Those setbacks didn’t dimmer Sprayberry’s postseason hopes, however. Win or lose Friday, the Yellow Jackets locked up a postseason berth by virtue of their head-to-head win over Kennesaw Mountain earlier this season. A victory Friday would only solidify Sprayberry’s hold on the region’s No. 3 seed.
“The region rules are little confusing, but I think you can count us in the playoffs any way you slice it,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We’re very excited. This will be our second year in the row in the playoffs. Our boys are looking forward to taking that next step, but right now we know we have South Cobb to prepare for and that’s where our focus is.”
Sprayberry lost by 10 points to Allatoona and by 7 to Kell. The loss to the Longhorns was the most challenging to accept for Vavra as a series of miscues likely doomed the Yellow Jackets in that game.
“Yeah, we played them close, but it’s frustrating because we know how good and capable we are,” he said. “We made so many mistakes in that game and those mistakes outweigh the big plays we made.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with some catastrophic mistakes. I’m glad we made some big plays, but we have to clean up those miscues. It was a missed opportunity Friday.”
Sprayberry has performed well on both sides of the ball, averaging 37 points per game, while holding opponents to 22.6. That doesn’t bode well for South Cobb, which has struggled all season. The Eagles are averaging 17.3 points per game while allowing 33.6. South Cobb lost to Wheeler by only nine points last week.
Despite the its struggles, Vavra is prepared to face a determined South Cobb which would like nothing more than to conclude its season with an upset victory.
“South Cobb is always big at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” he said. “And they’re going to challenge us to recognize their formations make the right adjustments. It’ll be like a chess match, so we’ll have to be ready.”
