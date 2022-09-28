Sprayberry will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when it heads to Alpharetta on Thursday to continue Region 7AAAAAA competition.
The thing that makes the losing streak so tough to endure is that the Yellow Jackets (1-4, 0-1) are just a couple of plays away from being a 4-1 team, with three of their losses being by five points or less.
Sprayberry knows its goal of making the postseason is still intact. After falling 27-14 to Blessed Trinity in the region opener last week, there are still five more region games to play.
“It’s frustrating, but our kids understand that Blessed Trinity was our first region game,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Our ultimate goal is to get into the playoffs, and we can still do that.”
Sprayberry fell behind early, largely because its defense was on the field for most of the first half. Blessed Trinity consistently moved the chain and chewed clock on their first two touchdown drives, with each being more than 10 plays.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets gained offensive rhythm in hopes that it carries over. Quarterback Kemari Nix and Jason Pitts took turns running the ball on Sprayberry’s first scoring drive, which ended with Nix throwing a 10-yard pass to Mark Manfred.
However, when Sprayberry scored, Blessed Trinity answered.
Hopes of rallying took a hit when Sprayberry moved the ball to the Blessed Trinity 21-yard line, but then turned it over.
“(Blessed Trinity) controlled the ball, which is what our game plan needs to be this week,” Vavra said. “Their first two scoring series were about 13 and 12 plays. We weren’t far behind, but we didn’t have much opportunity to get going. They did a good job controlling the ball.”
Vavra said Alpharetta (3-2, 1-0) runs a pass-first offense that can score quickly. Quarterback Ben Guthrie has already has 1,309 passing yards on the season with 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
Sprayberry will likely take a page out of Blessed Trinity’s playbook to keep that offense on the sideline.
“We’re going to have to run the football and control the clock,” Vavra said, “and if we do that, we have a good chance.”
