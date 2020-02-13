Sprayberry girls basketball coach Kellie Avery knew her team had a chance to be pretty good this season.
All she needed was to put the right pieces together. The final piece of the puzzle came in January when sophomore forward Flau’Jae Johnson became eligible to play after sitting out the first part of the season.
From that point on, the Lady Yellow Jackets have played their best basketball.
“I coached Mackenzie Engram over at Hillgrove,” Avery said of the former Georgia star and WNBA draft pick. “Flau’Jae has a chance to be that good.”
Johnson proved Avery right during the final game of the regular season when she scored 44 points in a 65-61 victory over Creekview. The win earned Sprayberry the No. 2 seed in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament and guaranteed the team a spot in the state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
A week later, Johnson scored 16 points to help the Lady Yellow Jackets beat Harrison for their first region title since 1991.
“I’m most proud of that last week of the season,” Avery said. “We went up and beat Sequoyah and then went to Creekview and beat them at their place on senior night. That week solidified our trip to state, and we were just able to play loose.”
Avery said that is the way her team is heading into its first-round playoff game Friday against Habersham Central. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
It has been a big turnaround for Spraberry.
In the two years prior to Avery taking over as coach, the Lady Yellow Jackets won a combined seven games. In her first year at the helm, the team went 8-19. This year, with the help of Johnson, freshmen Harmony Marks and Anna Vereen, sophomores Janelle McDaniel and Ella Grace Hickman, junior Stormie Brown and a bunch of key role players, Sprayberry has gone 18-9, including 11-2 at home.
One of those role players, senior guard Luisa Hernandez, played through the lows and then the highs of this season. She is ready to end her high school career with a few more wins.
“It has been so much fun,” Hernandez said. “You realize why you want to be part of a team. You get better and you get better by winning.”
The key to getting those wins may be Avery’s ability to keep her players’ emotions in check. That, she said, falls on her.
“That falls to my experience,” Avery said. “I’ve been an assistant for some excellent coaches, and I can hear them in my head. I can hear (former Hillgrove) coach (Sheryl) Fowler saying, ‘Don’t look ahead. Don’t look ahead.’
“The important thing is you don’t change anything. We just need to go out and do what we do well.”
There are a total of 25 games involving Cobb County teams during the first round of the state tournament, with four traditional girls-boys doubleheaders, Friday night.
The McEachern boys will open their Class AAAAAAA state title defense at home against Roswell. That game is preceded by the Lady Indians taking on Lowndes.
The North Cobb girls will open a doubleheader at home against Colquitt County, with the boys taking on Tift County.
Kell will host Lithonia in the girls game, while the boys will host Miller Grove, and the Pope boys and girls will both head to Douglas County for their playoff openers.
In one game pitting two Cobb County teams against one another, and Mount Bethel Christian will travel to Mount Paran Christian in a matchup of Region 6A rivals. The winner will advance to play at another region rival, Walker, in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.