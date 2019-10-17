Game: Dalton (6-1, 4-1) at Sprayberry (3-3, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Dalton 21, Sprayberry 13
All-time series: Dalton leads 11-0
Prediction: Dalton 28, Sprayberry 17
Sprayberry will look to begin its playoff push Friday when it visits Region 6AAAAAA rival Dalton.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-2) are in a three-way tie for the region’s final playoff spot with Creekview and Sequoyah, so games will take on a new importance when they visit a Catamounts (6-1, 4-1) team that has won its last two games by a combined score of 97-14.
“To get to the playoffs, we feel like we have to win out,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Every game is important.”
For Sprayberry, the game will come down to stopping running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs, who is averaging better than 12 yards per carry, has already racked up 1,860 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground.
“It’s no secret what they’re going to,” he said. “He’s one of the best running backs I’ve ever seen on film. They’re big and physical up front. They play with a chip on their shoulder, and they’re going to try to intimidate us. We know what they do. It’s a matter of stopping them.”
While Sprayberry will likely know what is coming, stopping it will be another concern.
The Catamounts have run the ball 79 percent of the time this season, and Vavra said it will take a combination of scheme and execution to be the first team to stop it.
“You have to load the box,” he said. “You can’t play without guys up there to stop them. Then, it’s execution. They’ll be outnumbered out there, and they’ll still make plays. It’s about our technique. We have to have multiple guys there, and then we have to tackle well.”
Offensively, Sprayberry’s game plan will still come down to stopping Gibbs by keeping him off the field.
Damarion Owens and Josh Bush have led the Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack this season, and both will be needed to keep the offense on the field this week.
“Offensively,we have to run the football,” Vavra said. “We have to control the ball and keep their offense off the field. That’s the best recipe for us.”
To find that success running the ball, the game will be won on the offensive line.
Vavra said he knows it will be tough to break off big plays against the Catamounts’ defense, but if his offensive line can control the point of attack long enough consistently, his offense can sustain some drives.
“It’s really down to the offensive line and being able to block,” he said. “They do a good job giving you multiple looks. If we can get a body on them and sustain blocks, we have a chance to move the chains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.