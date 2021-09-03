Game: Wheeler (0-2) at Sprayberry (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 45, Wheeler 6
All-time series: Wheeler leads 33-15
Prediction: Wheeler 17, Sprayberry 14
Sprayberry didn’t ask for early bye weeks, but it got two anyway.
The Yellow Jackets were forced to cancel both non region games against Riverwood and Collins Hill due to COVID-19 concerns. They took time off of practice before working out last week with a skeleton crew. This week, as they get ready for their Region 6AAAAAA and now season opener against Wheeler at Jim Frazier Stadium, they have nearly their full team intact.
“We had to take some time off because we had a number of guys out,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We got back to work last Wednesday with the group we had. We went back to the basics and knocked a bit of rust off. All the guys are back for the most part. It’s working out.”
Sprayberry is younger after making the second round of the playoffs a year ago. While the Yellow Jackets have an experienced Isaiah Abbey to carry the bulk of the workload at running back, many of the skill positions on both sides of the ball are newer faces.
Unfortunately for Sprayberry, it has run out of room for error. Wheeler has already played two games.
“We understand that Wheeler has a leg up on us,” Vavra said. “There’s no substitute for experience. The strength is their defensive line. We’ll see how our offensive line can match up with them. We’ll give the ball to Isaiah and establish the ground game.”
Wheeler is in a similar predicament as Sprayberry in that it is also a young team. The Wildcats lost a low-scoring 10-7 bout with North Atlanta to open the season before falling 40-0 to Riverwood.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve played two games, but the outcome has not been what we liked,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen, but we have to be more consistent in moving the ball. We have to develop that continuity that’s hurt us in the past two games.”
The Wildcats are still finding rhythm on offense, totaling just 74 yards against Riverwood. Miscues are also an issue with two turnovers against Riverwood and giving up a safety on a bad snap.
Wheeler’s defense kept the Wildcats in the game last week but ended up on the field too long. They also had to defend short fields.
