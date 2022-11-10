Game: Sprayberry (4-6) at Gainesville (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Gainesville 16, Sprayberry 13 (Oct. 15, 1965)
Overall series: Gainesville 2-0
Prediction: Gainesville 28, Sprayberry 24
Sprayberry wasn't sure who was going to be its featured running back going into the regular season.
It's still uncertain who will be the primary rusher going into the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Gainesville.
So the plan is to rely on four of them – quarterback Kemari Nix, Jason Pitts, Jermaine Kenty and Ben Nordstrom.
The quartet of tailbacks have helped the Yellow Jackets win three of their last four games while averaging 41 points during that stretch. The more success they have running the ball, the more success they have in throwing the ball. Nix surpassed 1,000 yards in both rushing and passing last week in Sprayberry's 56-7 victory over Pope.
“We don't throw a lot, but our effectiveness in running the ball has helped opened up things in the passing game,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We throw enough to make some plays, and the run game has allowed us to do that.”
Of the four backs, Pitts has proven to be the most explosive. He's rushed for 581 yards on 92 carries this year, averaging 6.3 yards a carry with five touchdowns. Vavra said Pitts does not score on long runs like Nix can, but he can fine the lanes.
Nix has the speed to turn potential short gains into long runs. He's already scored 21 times this season with 1,013 yards to show for on 120 touches. His accomplishments as a rusher helped him throw for 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kenty and Nordstrom have not had as many touches but have made most of their opportunities. Kenty can also line up in the slot as a receiver. Nordstrom has increased his playing time over the last few games, scoring twice in the second half against Pope.
Darius Gailliard, is also capable of generating rushing yards with 111 on just five carries.
The Yellow Jackets have not played the Red Elephants since 1965 and plan on establishing the run against undefeated Gainesville.
“(Gainesville) has seen who we are, but they made not have seen an offense with someone like Kemari,” Vavra said, “who will be running and throwing the ball. We have to get him involved.”
