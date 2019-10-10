Game: Sprayberry (2-3, 1-2 Region 6AAAAAA) at Osborne (0-6, 0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 44, Osborne 7
All-time series: Sprayberry leads 18-10
Prediction: Sprayberry 35, Osborne 17
Sprayberry is looking to get back on track following a two-game losing streak against Region 6AAAAAA’s leaders Harrison and Allatoona.
The Yellow Jackets struggled against Harrison three weeks ago but they bounced back against Allatoona and was in the game until the fourth quarter.
Sprayberry, being a younger squad, still have plenty to work on. Coach Brett Vavra said the Yellow Jackets committed too many penalties — they were flagged 12 times for 85 yards -- and there were breakdowns in the passing game.
Allatoona, which is primarily a running team, threw for nearly 300 yards against the Yellow Jackets and four touchdowns.
Sprayberry is favored to win at Osborne tonight but the Cardinals appeared to have made strides last week after nearly upsetting South Cobb.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were 15 yards away from the winning touchdown. But costly penalties pushed them out of scoring range.
“They are much improved,” Vavra said of Osborne. “They have some athletes and are bigger up front. They have a good receiver and quarterback. It will be a challenge for us.”
Sprayberry’s offense continues to be balanced, which should bode well in Sprayberry’s favor. Running back Damarion Owens continues to excel with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown. Kyle Brown threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
“We just have to continue working on us,” Vavra said. “We’ll continue to work on the running game and the things we’re hanging our hat on. Defensively, we’ve gone back to the basics and try to simplify things for the kids.”
Osborne looked more fundamentally sound against South Cobb and was leading at the half.
Quarterback Bryce Bowens ghrew for 130 yards and rushed for an extra 51 and a touchdown. Kicker Erik Harberger kicked two field goals from 40 and 44 yards.
