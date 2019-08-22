Game: Sprayberry at South Forsyth,
7:30 p.m.
Last year: South Forsyth 26, Sprayberry 6
All-time series: South Forsyth leads 1-0
Prediction: South Forsyth 37, Sprayberry 34
Sprayberry is going on the road to face a physical South Forsyth team in its season opener.
The Yellow Jackets are confident they can compete and put themselves in position to win.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “They are just like they were last year, big and physical. They do what they do, and they do it well.”
What South Forsyth does well is run the ball behind a stout offensive line. Vavra said the War Eagles have an experienced quarterback who can throw the ball well on the run when he’s flushed out of the pocket. Defensively, he said South Forsyth is aggressive in the 3-4.
“We have a good plan,” Vavra said. “We have a plan, and I think we will see a lot of growth between (last week’s) scrimmage and (tonight’s game).”
That scrimmage came against Lassiter with Sprayberry falling 35-21 to its east Cobb rival.
Vavra said the inexperience at linebacker and secondary showed against Lassiter. There were communication issues in the first half. The defenders were not aligned properly at times, and they did not tackle well, and Sprayberry trailed 21-7 at the half as a result.
However, he did complement the defensive side of the ball for adjusting after the break. The communication was there as was the alignment and physical play, and the Yellow Jackets played toe-to-toe with Lassiter.
Other positives include how well Sprayberry performed offensively. Vavra said the Yellow Jackets ran the ball well, converted third downs and quarterback Kyle Brown threw the ball well.
“We made those adjustments and played well,” Vavra said. “That was encouraging. The kids were settled in. We were much better in the third quarter.”
Sprayberry’s experience on offense and the defensive line could very well take the Yellow Jackets to the next level.
Brown is built to be a pocket passer with a strong arm. There is also talent at running back, with duties being shared by a committee. Sprayberry’s defensive line, which will be based in the 4-3 and 3-4 alignment, have the experience to contain the run.
