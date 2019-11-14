Game: Sprayberry (6-4) at Lanier (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Lanier 31, Sprayberry 20
Everything went right for Sprayberry in the final week of the regular season, allowing the Yellow Jackets to claim third place in Region 6AAAAAA and their first playoff appearance since the 2011 season.
Creekview and Sequoyah both lost, allowing Sprayberry to use its 20-17 win over Dalton on Oct. 18 and last Friday’s win over River Ridge to claim the tiebreaker between the two teams with 5-3 region records.
“I thought we got off to a fast start (against River Ridge),” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We got behind Damarion (Owens) and our offensive line and were able to run the ball with a lot of efficiency. We threw the ball well when we needed to and we converted some big third downs, two of them for touchdowns.”
That win and the help Sprayberry got from other teams in their region set up a playoff trip to a semi-finalist in last season’s state playoffs and this year’s Region 8AAAAAA runner-up Lanier this Friday.
“Last year’s quarterback is at Texas A&M and they have a D-Lineman that’s at Auburn,” Vavra said. “They have those kind of kids.”
This will be the first time the two programs will meet, and the game will likely be decided by a matchup between two stars whose positions will allow them to go head to head.
Sprayberry’s offense is led by Owens, who led Cobb County in rushing during the regular season with 1.508 yards. He’ll match up against a defense featuring a good group of linebackers led by Phillip Webb, the No. 38 overall prospect in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports.
Webb has 73 tackles and a team-leading 22 tackles for loss this season. Four other players on the Longhorns’ defense have 73 or more tackles, and Webb leads the team with 12 sacks. They have also forced 12 turnovers as a team through ten games.
On offense, the Longhorns feature a 1,000 yard rusher in Taj Barnes and a 1,000 yard passer in Andrew Blackford.
“They’ve got a running back and two receivers that are really good,” Vavra said. “We’re going to have to slow them down, we’re not going to stop them completely, but hopefully we can limit the big plays from them.”
Sprayberry showed balance last week and Vavra is pleased with quarterback Kyle Brown’s development as the season has progressed. He and receiver Fatir Muhammad will need to provide some of the balance Lanier features to keep Sprayberry’s offense moving.
“I feel good about the way Kyle is making decisions with the ball,” Vavra said. “We’ve gotten a little bit better at protection as the season has gone on. A lot of that is due to the fact that we are able to run the ball effectively and with some efficiency, its opened up the passing game a little bit.”
