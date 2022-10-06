Game: Johns Creek (1-5, 0-2) at Sprayberry (1-5, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Sprayberry 28, Johns Creek 21
While it only has one win to its credit so far this season, Sprayberry continues to make steady progress.
The Yellow Jackets hope to turn that progress into a region win on Friday when they host Johns Creek in a Region 7AAAAAA game at Jim Frazier Stadium.
Sprayberry (1-5, 0-2) has struggled during the first half of the 2022 campaign, but three of the Yellow Jackets' five losses have been by five points or less.
The Jackets saw a potential win slip away in their 27-17 loss to Alpharetta last week, giving up 20 points in the fourth quarter after building a 17-7 lead.
“We’re extremely close,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We’ve been really close all year. We’re working to implement some things that will help us finish ball games and make plays when we need to during the course of the game and not give up a big play at a critical time. We’ve been trying to address those issues as a coaching staff. Certainly, (last) Thursday (against Alpharetta) didn’t help, with having a 10-point lead with about 8 minutes to go in the game and giving that up and losing by (10 points). But our kids understand that we can still reach our goal of getting to the playoffs and we have an opportunity this Friday against Johns Creek, a team we feel like is good and getting better. But we’ve got some matchups and some things that we feel like we can take advantage of to win on Friday.”
Quarterback Kemari Nix has led the way on offense for Sprayberry, completing 46 of 92 passes for 681 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 553 yards on 83 carries and nine scores.
It will be first time that Sprayberry will play Johns Creek (1-5, 0-2), which is coming off a 23-20 loss to Lassiter last Thursday.
“I think the matchup with us is in our favor in many positions,” Vavra said. “But it’s not about them, it’s about us and just executing and making sure that we minimize mistakes and minimize penalties and make plays when we have the opportunity and the defense not giving up the big play at the worst time possible.”
