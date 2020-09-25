MARIETTA — It has been said that winning the line of scrimmage is a crucial part of winning a football game, and Sprayberry did just that and more in its 51-20 victory against Kennesaw Mountain on Friday at Jim Frazier Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-0 Region 6AAAAAA) amassed 409 total offensive yards in the first half and finished the game with 533 yards. Sprayberry also held Kennesaw Mountain (0-4, 0-2) to 91 total offensive yards, en route to a 41-6 lead at the half.
“It was dominating win for us. I feel like our kids played hard, and we are seeing some progression on both sides of the ball,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “I like where our team is going.”
Sprayberry may be known for its rushing attack with running backs Damarion Owens and Isaiah Abbey leading the charge, but quarterback Kyle Brown opened the game by showing off his arm.
Brown completed all four of his passes on the drive for 54 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown strike to Josh Bush for the game’s opening points.
“That doesn’t really get talked about a lot, but we obviously have Kyle Brown playing the quarterback position, and he is a two-year starter,” Vavra said. “He is really decisive with the ball. The first two games, he made some poor decisions, but he has gotten better, is being smart with the football and making some big throws.
Brown finished the game 8-for-10 for 145 yards, and he kept Kennesaw Mountain off-balance with his arm all night. Bush had two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Jerome Robinson Jr. caught five passes for 55 yards.
“We have a dynamic receiving corps,” Vavra said. “Jerome Robinson had a good night tonight, and Josh Bush as well. Those guys get overlooked, but they are a huge part of our offense, and any time they touch the ball, they can make big plays.”
When Kennesaw Mountain was off-balance, Owens and Abbey went to work.
The pair combined to rush for 350 yards and six touchdowns on 31 carries. Owens had 226 yards on 18 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 4, 5, 49, and 5 yards. Abbey had 13 carries for 124 yards, including touchdowns of 39 and a 1 yard.
“We kind of knew coming into the season that we might have a special backfield, and we are seeing it come to fruition a little bit,” Vavra said. “Damarion struggled a little bit in Week 1, but I knew he was going to have a big night tonight. Isaiah just keeps getting better. He had a big week last week, and then another one here tonight. We are excited about those two.”
Sprayberry scored on its first three drives of the game, while Kennesaw Mountain did not put points on the board until early in the second quarter when Cayman Prangley connected with Jailen Taylor for a 36-yard touchdown through the air to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 20-6.
Prangley finished the game passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor had 90 receiving yards and caught both of Prangley’s touchdowns.
“They are a really good football team,” Vavra said. “They have some really good players, and they made some plays against us tonight, but we were able to make more big plays than them, hold the ball a little longer and establish the running game.”
Vavra said he was not only proud of the accomplishments of his team, but how they are succeeding.
“We are getting better every week in all phases of the game, and we are getting better at the little things, which is what makes a good team a great team,” Vavra said. “We are playing together as a team, not being selfish, doing your role and doing it to the best of your ability.”
