Game: Sprayberry (2-5, 1-2) at Roswell (7-1, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Roswell 21, Sprayberry 0 (Nov. 16, 2001)
All-time series: Roswell leads 11-5
Prediction: Roswell 34, Sprayberry 14
Sprayberry faces its biggest challenge of the season as it goes on the road to take on sixth-ranked Roswell in a Region 7AAAAAA game at Ray Manus Stadium on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-2) do have some momentum on their side after a convincing 41-21 victory over Johns Creek on Oct. 7 to keep their state playoff hopes alive.
“It’s always good to get a win, obviously,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We try not to talk about it too much, but our kids know where we’re at and the games we’ve got to win and that’s a goal of ours every year is to get to the playoffs – that’s one of our goals. To compete for a region championship, that’s one. If that’s not attainable, because of some losses at this point of the season, which it isn’t because of our losses to Alpharetta and Blessed Trinity. So, the next goal is to make the playoffs and our kids know that. So, we’ll go over to Roswell and knock some rust off and get back in the routine and our kids understand that peaking at the right time is critical and we want to be peaking when we play Lassiter and Pope (in the final two games of the season).”
The Yellow Jackets will need another big performance from quarterback Kemari Nix, who rushed for 223 yards and five touchdowns in their win over Johns Creek.
Sprayberry needs all the help it can get as it faces Roswell (7-1, 4-0), which is averaging 39 points a game, while giving up only 10 points per contest.
The Hornets looked formidable in their 56-3 win over Pope last Friday, with Nykahi Davenport rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’re really, really good,” Vavra said. “They have a lot of good football players, they’re well-coached, they’re very sound. I think the keys to the game for us – we need to limit their possessions as much as possible offensively. So, for us to be able to establish a run game and shorten the game, if you will, limit their possessions. They’ve got six or seven dudes who can score from anywhere on the field at any given time. So, if we can limit their opportunities offensively and control the clock, control the ball and get a few stops here and there, then I think we have a chance. If we don’t, it could be a long night.”
