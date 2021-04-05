Jordan Spieth pulled down Magnolia Lane on Monday to begin his preparation for the 85th Masters with a new sense of maturity and better for a series of life lessons he's had to work through over the last few years.
After winning three majors over his first four years on tour and contending for many others, the last few years saw his career deal with nothing but ups and downs, and it seemed like there were a lot more downs than ups.
"I think I was humbled to an extent. I never felt like I got ahead of myself. I never felt like I was out there overly confident. But I think you get humbled a little bit. For me it really stung when I missed the World Golf Championship (in February). I didn't qualify for the World Golf Championship this year and I think that was the first one that I didn't qualify for. When there was a tournament being played that week that I was healthy and could play in and just didn't have a spot in the tournament, that kind of hit me and it was a driving factor."
The driving factor was to continue his recent good play. Starting in February, the 27-year-old Texan finally got all the pieces of his game together. He had back-to-back top fives at the Waste Management Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. Spieth followed with a fourth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then finished ninth at the WGC Match Play before winning his first tournament since the 2017 British Open on Sunday when he claimed the Valero Texas Open.
"(Sunday) was a great day. That was a lot of fun being in contention, having the putts kind of go in. As I've mentioned over the last six weeks or so, you put yourself in that position enough times, the bounces will go your way. That's kind of the motto I've always lived by, just try to be in form as often as you can and consistent as you can, and you end up holding the trophy at the end every once in a while."
Golf is a fickle game. No matter how good you get, little things can creep into your game and all of a sudden a former No. 1 player in the world can't find a recurring swing. That's what happened to Spieth, and he said he made the mistake of trying to fix things himself.
He ended up fighting the changes he was trying to make, which left him with an unreliable swing where he was trying to save each swing with his hands. Now, his transition into the ball is on a better plane, which allows him to not have to rely on his timing so much. Despite last week's victory, Spieth said there is still a long way to go.
"I just feel like there's quite a few things that I still need to really improve on and get better, and I felt that over the weekend. I felt that it wasn't the best my swing felt. It wasn't the best my stroke felt. There are times and ways that I can take a step forward and feel better and produce better golf shots consistently and produce better strokes, and it was pretty awesome when I look back and think there's a next level that I've been at that I'm still searching for right now."
With that being the case, there is no better spot for him than Augusta National. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, has never missed a cut in the traditional first major of the year. In seven starts he has a win, four top-3 finishes and six top 25s. Using knowledge he learned from six-time champion Jack Nicklaus, two-time champion Ben Crenshaw and Crenshaw's longtime caddie Carl Jackson, he was a contender from Day 1, and now he has the experience that makes him one of the players to watch every time he sets foot on the property.
Now, his struggles may have helped him add another element to his game that will make him even harder to beat at Augusta National.
"I think I've learned a lot of patience," Spieth said. "I probably spent a year of struggling where I was forcing a lot of things, and it just made it worse. But it was just kind of hard not to force it because I just wanted to be back to playing good golf so quickly without really sometimes less is more."
Does this make him one of the pre-tournament favorites this week? It's hard to win two weeks in a row on tour, but Spieth is starting to look like one of the top players in the game again, which could be a signal to come.
"It's a good feeling when you arrive here in form, and I've had that a few times," he said. "I've had it where I pulled down after missing a cut or played well not leading up to it and still played well here, too. I love being here. I love being on the grounds. It's my favorite tournament in the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.