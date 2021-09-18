ROSWELL — After its first 3-0 start in 15 years, Campbell was unable to keep the winning streak alive, as it fell on the road to Roswell, 41-21.
The Hornets have now scored at least 40 points in every game this season.
For Campbell, it had only given up 28 points defensively through the first three games of the season, but Roswell was a much tougher test than its previous opponents.
The Hornets used a big third quarter to gain separation, outsourcing the Spartans 21-0.
“I just told (my team), ‘You don’t win games, you lose games,’ so we have to correct our mistakes, we have to get better, and that means focusing on every play at practice and getting better,” Spartans coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We had a couple of kids who were sick this week and didn’t practice for two days, and they were in the secondary. I’m sure that hurt a little bit, but that’s not an excuse, so we just have to focus on how we can get better.”
Roswell jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, but Campbell battled back to tie the game, with back-to-back touchdown drives of its own. The Hornets retook the lead late in the second quarter, from a 35 yard touchdown pass from Robbie Roper to Shaun Spence. Roswell took that 20-14 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Roper connected with Ethan Nation for consecutive 31-yard pass plays, the second one reaching the end zone, and Roswell opened the lead to 13 points. Nation had five catches for 150 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also added a 51-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter.
Campbell went 3-and-out on its next drive, and a bad snap on fourth down led to a minus-6 yard punt, putting Roswell deep into Campbell territory immediately.
It took the offense two plays to score again, a 32-yard pass from Roper to Zeke Moore, and that extended Roswell’s lead to 34-14.
Another three-and-out drive by the Spartans put the Roswell offense right back on the field. A quick five play drive, capped by a 32-yard receiving touchdown by Spence, put the Hornets up 41-14.
Campbell had minus-4 yards rushing and just 9 yards passing in the third quarter. Meanwhile the defense gave up 138 yards through the air, and the Hornets outgained Campbell in the third quarter 153-5.
“Defensively, I thought we blew some coverages, which that’s because of what they do on offense. They do so many different formations and motions, and if you screw one up, that quarterback is good enough to find (the open receiver). He did it a couple of times in the second half,” DeCristofaro said. “Offensively, we weren’t blocking up front in the second half. I don’t think we were doing things right in the passing game, like running the right route. Our routes are adjusted to what coverage they are in, and I don’t think we did a very good job of that.”
Campbell has one more game before region play, on the road against Peachtree Ridge next week, while Roswell gets another Cobb County test, as it travels to Walton next week.
