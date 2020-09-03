Game: Campbell (0-0) at Lambert (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Lambert 14, Campbell 10
Coming off a winless season in his first year at Campbell, coach Howie DeCristofaro is anxious to see the difference one offseason can make.
Although the offseason was a bit shaky over the spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeCristofaro is expecting his young team from last year to be more experienced and much stronger when the Spartans travel to Lambert for their season opener.
“We’re very excited,” DeCristofaro said. “I think our kids have worked extremely hard in the offseason. I think we can do some nice things this year.
The offensive line, which was among the weakest positions last year behind three sophomores, is now among the strongest with four returning starters led by Trevion Florence and Kevron McCloud.
It will help protect projected starting quarterback Mark-Anthony Swain by giving him a clean pocket.
Another area that hurt Campbell was the kicking game, but that weakness may be a strength in 2020. DeCristofaro speaks highly of sophomore Dzenan Cerimagic.
Cerimagic is expecting to handle both kicking and punting duties.
Other positions Campbell should excel is at linebacker and secondary. Christian Hughes is returning after contributing at both positions a year ago.
Like Campbell, Lambert is coming off an 0-10 season and it has a new coach in Tommy Watson. Because of COVID-19, DeCristofaro said the Spartans couldn’t get much of a scouting report on how the Longhorns will play under new leadership.
“We don’t know anything about them. It’s one of those things where we just show up in play,” DeCristofaro said. “We did exchange scrimmage film, they are a different defense than we are, and we have no idea on how they are going to line up. We’re going to be very basic in Week 1.”
