KENNESAW — Brady Kluse reeled in 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Harrison, and he was the target that quarterback Braylan Ford was looking for in the closing seconds, in hopes of tying the game against South Paulding and possibly sending it to overtime.
Ford took two shots into the end zone but they were unable to connect, forcing the Hoyas to settle for a 28-20 loss to South Paulding on Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Bruce Cobleigh Stadium.
“There’s going to be plenty that needs to be fixed — for coaches and players, not just the players,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “We’re going to get in the office Saturday and Sunday and figure out what we do to improve. I think this will be a season of close games.”
With 1:37 left to play in the game, Harrison (0-1) was in good position to take its first lead of the game.
Kluse caught a pass near midfield and dashed into the end zone for an 80-yard score to cut South Paulding’s lead to 21-20. For a moment, it appeared that the touchdown was going to be called back on an illegal block-in-the-back penalty, but the flag was picked up and the touchdown counted.
The Hoyas then caught another potential break when South Paulding (1-0) was called for roughing the kicker on the extra point. That allowed Harrison to option of going for the two-point conversion from the 1, but Grayson West was unable to get through the wall of South Paulding defenders.
If coming up short on the 2-point conversion wasn’t heart-wrenching enough, South Paulding’s Jamarion Wilcox broke through Harrison’s defense on the first play of the ensuing drive and dashed 87 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.
Harrison had difficulty solving Wilcox throughout the game, allowing him to rush for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
“He’s very strong and very quick,” Cassidy said of Wilcox. “When you combine a strong and quick kid, you miss him in space, and when you do get hits on him, he slides off of you.”
Harrison managed to drive nearly the length of the field in just over a minute with two timeouts remaining.
Ford, who completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns, completed back-to-back first down passes to Reggie Brigman to start the drive. He later hit Amari Watson for a 10-yarder to put the Hoyas on the South Paulding 40 before connecting with Kluse for a 23-yard pass to put Harrison in the red zone for a chance to tie.
“I think we were a better team in the second half as far as tackling and limiting mistakes,” Cassidy said, “which I’m proud of because that was the message at halftime.”
