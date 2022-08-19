SNELLVILLE – Opening the season is always special and tonight was no different for South Gwinnett.
The Comets (1-0) overcame an early deficit to post an emotional come from behind win over visiting Pebblebrook (0-1), 26-18.
Early mistakes by South Gwinnett almost proved to be too much to overcome. But the resurgent Comets, led by quarterback Nate Miller came back with a fourth-quarter rally.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start tonight as we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” coach Bryan Lamar. “But we knew going into the game that it would be a challenge because Pebblebrook has incredible team speed. Falling behind early was tough but we hung in there and displayed a lot of character tonight”.
Pebblebrook opened the scoring on their first possession. On the first play from scrimmage, the Falcons utilized a bit of razzle-dazzle. Quarterback Qamar Grant threw a swing pass to Jyrion Gillis who then fired to a perfect strike to Dylan Montoya for a 72-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead at the 10:50 mark of the first quarter.
The Falcons took advantage of a Comet special teams mistake midway through the first quarter. Pebblebrook defender Dezmond Randolph recovered a muffed punt on the South Gwinnett 28 yard line.
Facing a fourth-and- 9 on the South Gwinnett 12, Grant teamed up with Montoya once again. This time over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown. The Falcons lead increased to 12-0 with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
A strange thing happened on the Comets' next possession.
Falcon linebacker John Floyd, Jr. ripped the ball away from a Comet running back and raced 55 yards untouched into the end zone for a touchdown and an 18-0 lead with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
South Gwinnett rallied and got on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Eric Caviollo booted FGs from 24 and 26 yards to cut into the Pebblebrook lead. South Gwinnett trailed 18-6 at the half.
Both defenses stiffened in what was a lackluster third quarter. That is until South Gwinnett wide receiver Ike Eneude twisted and turned on a 29 yard reception from Nate Miller down to the Pebblebrook 1.
The Comets closed the deal on the first play of the fourth quarter as quarterback Nate Miller crashed over for a touchdown to cut the Falcons lead to 18-13 with 11:57 remaining in the game.
Following a defensive stand, the Comet offense took the field with momentum.
Miller proceeded to make key pass completions to multiple receivers as South moved steadily down the field. Then on second-and-goal, Miller sprinted the final 7 yards to give the Comets the go-ahead score. The try for two failed and South Gwinnett led for the first time in the game 19-18.
The South defense did its job once again giving the football back to their offense.
Pinned deep at their own 15, Miller dropped back and hit AJ Pigford in stride over the middle. Pigford broke several tackles and sprinted his way to an 85-yard touchdown to make it 26-18 with only 3:25 left in the game.
Any thoughts of a Pebblebrook comeback was quashed as South forced a fumble which Tymere Burton recovered for the Comets.
