Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) and safety Nasir Adderley (24) react after the game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Former South Cobb High School standout Justin Jones has a new home.
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle signed a two-year, $12 million contract over the weekend to play for the Chicago Bears.
Originally a third-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, Jones saw action in 51 games, starting 35, in four seasons the with club. He had 188 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks.
Jones is coming off the best season of his career despite the fact he missed five games early in the season with a calf injury. In 11 games he had 37 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.
Originally, the Bears were trying to sign Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, but when he failed his physical they switched gears. Jones was all set to sign with the Indianapolis Colts when Chicago came in and pried him away at the last moment.
“I just fell in love with the conversation we had, and I believed in what (new Bears coach Matt Eberflus) was talking about, and here we are today,” Jones told the Chicago Sun Times. “What happened with Larry is terrible. He’s a great guy . . . a hell of a player, made a lot of plays last year. He deserved everything he was about to get. That’s just terrible. But it’s an opportunity that I can take advantage of, and I’m really excited to be here.”
