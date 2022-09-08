Game: Chapel Hill (1-1) at South Cobb (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
All-time series: First meeting
Last meeting: First meeting
Prediction: South Cobb 17, Chapel Hill 10
South Cobb will continue its quest for its first win of the season when it hosts Chapel Hill in a non-region game at Clay Stadium on Friday.
The Eagles (0-3) are still trying to develop as a team after a 28-3 loss to Wheeler last week.
“I think we need to improve on all three phases (of the game),” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “That’s what we’re taking this week to do. Getting back to some fundamental football basics, giving our coaching staff a large amount of individual time. Frankly, we’re not tackling well, we’re not blocking well, we’re just not doing the little things that we need to do in order to win ball games. So we decided as a coaching staff to focus back on those fundamental things.”
While South Cobb still has work to do to improve, Hanson said he is pleased with his team’s effort.
“Overall, our effort has been really good,” Hanson said. “Even in games where we’ve taken some tough losses, I feel like the kids have played really, really hard. So I’m excited about that. I think we just have to clean some stuff up, just work on some fundamental things again in practice. I think we’ll have a better opportunity to win some games moving forward.”
It will be the first time that South Cobb will play Chapel Hill, (1-1). The Panthers had a bye week last week after losing to South Atlanta 33-9 on Aug. 27.
“I think you’re going to have a game that’s going to be pretty physical,” Hanson said. “They’re a Wing-T team, which always presents challenges. They do some misdirection, which we really have to coach, especially on the defensive side of the ball for them. For our kids, not to follow the motion with their backs. I think, defensively, they’re pretty good. I expect a close ballgame. I think both teams are really, really expecting to win, but I expect it to be a close ballgame.”
