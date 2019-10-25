CANTON -- After winning last week on the final series of the game, it did not take nearly as long for Creekview to wrap up a win Friday.
Creekview scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and won 37-0 over South Cobb at the Grizzly Den.
Creekview (6-2, 4-2 Region 6AAAAAA) outgained South Cobb (1-8, 1-6) by an overwhelming 358-33 margin and recorded its first shutout of the season in a game that kept the Grizzlies in prime playoff position out of the highly competitive region.
“Our guys had a great week of practice. We were extremely focused all week, and I think you saw that in the first quarter,” Creekview coach Trevor Williams said. “I think we lost it a little bit there in the second and third quarter, but then I think we got it back there in the fourth. We've still got to find a way to put four quarters together.”
Creekview junior quarterback Brody Rhodes completed six of his first seven passes, with three going for scores as the Grizzlies came out firing to open the game. Two of the scores went to Dawson Currie, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a broken hand in the first week of the season.
After connecting on a 71-yard wheel route for the game’s opening score, Rhodes found Currie again with a 35-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Currie caught the ball inside the 5-yard line and dove just inside the pylon as the Grizzlies seemed to be rolling.
“Coach told me I needed that one tonight,” Currie said. “Every game is going to get more important from here on out. Our offense made some silly mistakes tonight, too, and we have to be better about that.”
Creekview’s defense added a safety after the first two scores and before Rhodes hit Andrew Cloy for the game’s third touchdown.
Rhodes finished 13-for-26 for 219 yards with three touchdowns while adding 28 rushing yards on six carries. Currie finished with three receptions for 115 yards and two scores.
“We liked out advantages coming into the game, and they switched up their defense after those first few drives,” Rhodes said. “We liked our matchups. We obviously came out firing, and we struggled a little bit once they adjusted their defense. Coach Williams always says to smile when you face adversity, and that’s what we did in the fourth quarter.”
After the initial burst on its opening three possessions, the Creekview offense went seven straight possessions before adding on the final 14 points in the fourth quarter with touchdown runs by Ethan Dirrim and Cole Hasty.
The Grizzlies’ defense, however, was dominant from the opening kickoff. Creekview held South Cobb to 14 yards on 25 carries, and the defensive line pressured South Cobb quarterback Terrance Clark II seemingly all game.
Senior defensive lineman Nick Weeks, who finished the game with 1.5 sacks, said there is nothing quite like getting a shutout as a defensive player.
“Coach said he was going to give us some Zero bars on Monday,” Weeks said. “It’s the whole team. It’s so much fun playing with all those guys. I had a blast out there tonight.”
Creekview will host Sprayberry next week in another pivotal region matchup, while South Cobb will play at River Ridge to end its regular season.
