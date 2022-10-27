Game: North Atlanta (5-3, 1-2) at South Cobb (0-8, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Atlanta 28, South Cobb 14
South Cobb looks to pick up its first victory of the season when it hosts North Atlanta in a Region 4AAAAAA clash at Clay Stadium tonight.
The Eagles put forth one of their best offensive showings last week in a loss against Dunwoody. The 24 points scored was a season-high for South Cobb, which hopes to build on that output and use it as momentum for a victory tonight.
“I was really happy to see our offense move the ball like that,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “But, we left two touchdowns off the scoreboard with some drop balls or mistakes. Offensively, we had well over 400 yards and we want to continue doing that and build on that (tonight). We’re getting closer to being the offense and team we want to be, but we’re not over the hump and it shows. Hopefully, it clicks for these guys over these last two games because these kids deserve and need a win.”
South Cobb enters tonight’s matchup averaging 11.75 points per game and allowing 37.25 per contest. The Eagles return home for the first time in over a month after being on the road for their last three games. Hanson hopes that the return to the familiar confines of Clay Stadium has a positive effect on both the Eagles’ offense and the defense.
“With traffic on Friday’s and getting out when school breaks it’s inevitable that we’re going to run late for games,” he said. “We have to wait for the bus and then it takes a hour to a hour and a half to get across town and you’re rushing to get your pregame stuff done before kickoff.
“The kids have been great responding to that challenge. But now to finally be back at Clay Stadium, the kids get to relax and ease into our pregame rituals. I think this will be good for us. We won’t be crunched for time between the end of school and the game. And it will be great to play in front of our home fans. We’re looking forward it.”
South Cobb is still in the thick of the state playoff race with two games remaining, but the Eagles will need to win out and get some help to advance.
North Atlanta, which has dropped three of four since winning four straight to begin the season, controls its own destiny and can lock up a postseason berth by closing out the season with consecutive victories.
The Warriors, who are averaging 28.13 points per game while holding opponents to 17.75 per outing, play well in all three phases, according to Hanson, so South Cobb will have to be prepared for everything.”
“North Atlanta is big, athletic and they pose some problems offensively,” Hanson said. “Defensively, we’re going to do everything we can to play well against their run game. They’re also talented defensively.”
