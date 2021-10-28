Game: South Cobb (3-5, 2-4) at Wheeler (1-8, 1-6), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 34, South Cobb 25
All-time series: Wheeler leads 13-8
Prediction: South Cobb 28, Wheeler 14
South Cobb is beginning to see some success after a rough start to the 2021 season.
In regards of a potential postseason appearance, the Eagles need to keep winning and likely get some help. That likely makes the chances of the Region 6AAAAAA playoffs slim, but the fact there is still hope is to the buy in by the players to new coach Thomas Hanson’s plan.
South Cobb is tied with Sprayberry for sixth in the region standings. Kell is a game ahead and will likely battle Lassiter for the fourth playoff spot, and South Cobb lost to both teams.
Kennesaw Mountain leads the 6AAAAAA standings, with Allatoona and Pope tied for second.
“Unless the GHSA decides that something is amiss, I don’t think there is a whole lot of motivation moving forward,” first-year South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “We’re just handling the next game up. We are focused on this game.”
Even if its season ends next week, the future still looks bright for South Cobb going into tonight’s game against Wheeler. The Eagles have accomplished some small feats such as winning back to back games for the first time since 2014 with one being the region leader Kennesaw Mountain. They have won three games in a season for the first time since 2015.
South Cobb also has a large sophomore class that has gotten significant playing time. Hanson said a few freshmen have taken the field as well.
While there are 22 seniors on South Cobb’s roster, roughly eight are on the field regularly.
The Eagles have an explosive offense in the making. Sophomore quarterback Javon Richardson threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns in South Cobb’s 52-34 win over Osborne last week. His go-to receiver Terrence Clark accounted for 217 of those yards.
If there was an Achilles Heel for South Cobb, it has given up 11 non-defensive touchdowns.
When South Cobb upset Kennesaw Mountain 17-15 on Oct. 8, it avoided the rash of miscues and the non-defensive scores.
The Eagles look to take that approach against Wheeler, especially with former South Cobb coach Terry Jones now on Byron Love’s Wheeler staff.
“The one thing that we will have to overcome is that (Jones) knows the weaknesses and strengths of our players and will try to exploit that,” Hanson said. “We have to play clean and limit mistakes.”
