MARIETTA -- South Cobb picked up its first win of the season with a 48-7 win over Osborne on Friday.
The Eagles ran for 462 yards on the night and coach Terry Jones said he was proud of his team’s performance.
“We finally came out and put it all together,” he said. “We did some good things (Friday).”
South Cobb got on the board late in the first quarter when Javon Clark found Terrence Clark II with a 10-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagles stretched the lead in the second quarter after Javon Clark scored on an 11-yard run to go up two touchdowns. Clark ran for 133 yards on the night.
With 4:51 left in the second quarter Osborne cut the lead to 14-7 after Tamarion Bickham ran 6 yards for a touchdown.
Osborne coach Russ Isham said he liked the fight his team initially brought against South Cobb.
“They are just a really big and physical football team,” he said. “I thought we did a great job of just continuing to fight.”
It was all Eagles from there.
They responded back with a 32-yard touchdown run by Terrance Clark making the score 21-7. Clark II finished with 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Jonathan Simmons scored on a 4-yard run to make the score 28-7 at the half.
“We fought and we made tackles,” Jones said. “I think we executed well.”
The Eagles scored twice in the third quarter. Simmons ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Sam Mitchell threw a 47-yard pass to Dimmytrice Gabriel.
Simmons ended the game with 126 rushing yards.
After a Tyron Collier interception, Jalen Waller scored on a 78-yard run for the final points of the game.
“The kids did a great job and the coaches did a great job of preparing them all week.” Jones said.
To finish the season, Jones wants his team to continue to play with the energy they had tonight.
“I just want my kids to keep playing with a lot of effort and play hard, that's the biggest thing,” he said.
