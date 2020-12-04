Terry Jones said he wanted to leave South Cobb High School a better place than when he arrived.
On Friday, he said he thought he achieved his goal.
Jones, though, will no longer be head coach of the Eagles’ program after four seasons on the job. He released a statement on Twitter addressing the situation, but when reached by the MDJ, he declined further comment, directing questions to the school administration.
“I would like to thank my players and parents who worked overtime and never quit on us,” Jones said in the Twitter statement. “I am most proud of the drive and determination we showed over the last four years. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but you continued to fight until the end Friday night. Players I ask for only one thing, keep working and don’t quit. Keep busting your behind in the classroom and finish out this semester strong.
“Thank you South Cobb for the rollercoaster over the last four years. I enjoyed every moment of it, and I am truly grateful for everyone at Eagle Nation.”
South Cobb athletic director Amanda Pittman said in a statement: “We appreciate all (Jones) has done for our school and our program and will support his future endeavors. We are now focusing on the next chapter for the South Cobb football program.”
During Jones’ tenure, South Cobb went 6-34, which included a 1-9 mark each of the last two seasons. It was Jones’ second stop at the Austell school after serving as the offensive coordinator in 2013 under then-coach Michael Youngblood.
It also was Jones’ first head-coaching position after years as a successful assistant coach, including winning a state championship with Tucker in 2011.
The 41-year-old Jones came to South Cobb with a productive football pedigree.
An all-Southeastern Conference selection at Alabama, Jones spent four seasons as a tight end in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. His father, Terry Jones Sr., played for legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant and went on to play for the Green Bay Packers before returning to Alabama, where he has spent nearly 30 years as a strength and conditioning coach.
