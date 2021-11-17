South Cobb and Osborne will appeal their placement in the Georgia High School Association’s proposed regions for 2022-24.
Appeals will take place Thursday at the GHSA’s headquarters in Thomaston.
South Cobb, slated to be in Region 4AAAAAA, is requesting a lateral move into Region 5AAAAAA.
South Cobb was set to become part of a region with Dunwoody, Lakeside-DeKalb, Marist, North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X — all schools within Fulton and DeKalb counties. The schools closest to South Cobb’s Austell campus are North Atlanta and Riverwood at 15 and 16 miles away, respectively.
South Cobb teams would also face the added strain of afternoon traffic on Interstates 285, 75 and 85 when they have to travel to games and events at the other schools.
A move to Region 5AAAAA would allow South Cobb to join schools from Douglas County (Alexander, Douglas County, New Manchester), Paulding County (East Paulding, Paulding County, South Paulding) and the southern reaches of the Atlanta area (Hughes, Newnan).
Osborne is asking to move from Region 2AAAAAAA with Pebblebrook, Campbell, East Coweta, Westlake and Carrollton to Region 5AAAAAAA with Cherokee, North Cobb, Kennesaw Mountain, Walton and Wheeler.
One school not seeking a lateral move is Allatoona.
Allatoona will be the only Cobb County school to be in Region 6AAAAAA with five Cherokee County schools — Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock — along with Rome. Allatoona, like South Cobb, could have requested a move to Region 5AAAAAA, as the Paulding County teams are all within 11 miles of campus.
There could also be a shakeup with the way the Class A teams are put in their regions.
In addition to the schools that will be moving up folowing reclassification, nine Class A private schools announced their intent to leave the GHSA and join the Georgia Independent School Association. One of the main reasons for the exodus cited by departing members in media reports is the new 3.0 multiplier being used in the GHSA’s attempt to level competition.
During Thursday’s meeting of the GHSA’s reclassification committee, there will be a proposal made to merge the Class A public schools with the remaining Class A private schools and then divide them into two divisions — large schools and small schools — based on their reclassification count, maintaining two state championships.
If the proposal passes, the appeal process for Class A schools to request a change in classification, and later the region alignment, would start over.
The proposal was made by Jasper Jewell and Steven Craft, the respective athletic directors for the Atlanta and Fulton County school districts.
As it stands in Class A Private, if the current playoff system remains with a 32-team bracket for football, all of the classification’s 26 football-playing schools would automatically qualify for postseason play. Four regions would have four football teams and three would have three, while Region 1 now has only the Brookstone School in Columbus, following the departures of planned rivals Heritage School and St. Anne-Pacelli for the GISA.
