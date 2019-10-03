Game: Osborne (0-5, 0-3) at South Cobb (0-5, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: South Cobb 40, Osborne 0
All-time series: South Cobb leads 30-13
Prediction: South Cobb 35, Osborne 7
It has been a tough first half of the season for both teams in search for their first victory.
One of those teams will walk away victorious when they face each other at South Cobb.
Both teams have a hole to climb out of after losing their first three Region 6AAAAAA game.
South Cobb not starting strong hurt the Eagles and found themselves trailing by nearly 40 points at the half before making a run late in the game. They had three turnovers in the first quarter alone and the Buccaneers capitalized.
After the Allatoona game, with a bye week coming up, South Cobb decided to take a break.
“I did something that I normally don’t do, I gave the kids a week off,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “The first five games have been the toughest that we’ve played, and I know the coaches and players needed a mental break so we can all get our hunger back.”
There have been a couple of games where the Eagles kept pace early before opposing teams pulled away late.
Against Harrison earlier in the year, the Eagles capitalized on some miscues before the Hoyas settled and pulled away in the second half.
South Cobb also hung in with Sprayberry during the first half of the region opener before the Yellow Jackets took over after halftime.
Running back Johnathon Simmons stepped up for the Eagles in their game against Allatoona.
He rushed for 164 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, two of them coming on runs of more than 50 yards.
Simmons and Ali Fard has become an effective 1-2 punch for South Cobb.
“Johnathan has been running well and is hitting the holes like we want him to do,” Jones said.
South Cobb will have to find ways not to give up big plays.
Osborne is still looking for its first victory since the 2016 season.
