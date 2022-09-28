South Cobb will step into the unknown as it begins its Region 4AAAAAA schedule this week, starting with a game in Sandy Springs against Riverwood.
After playing in an all-Cobb County Region 6AAAAAA the previous two years, South Cobb (0-5) will face a Region 4AAAAAA schedule featuring a number of teams — Riverwood, St. Pius X, Dunwoody and North Atlanta — that the Eagles have never played before.
The only exception is Marist, which South Cobb has played twice, but not since 2001.
However, the lack of familiarity with the opponents in a new region is not a big concern for South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson.
“Honestly, with the way film exchange works now and everything else, I don’t think it’s a huge deal,” Hanson said. “The way I look at it is, and a lot of people were kind of on the other side of this when they were talking about moving us out of a primarily Cobb County region, I was like, ‘That’s fine.’ I knew it would be a little bit more of a challenge, because we don’t have that level of familiarity.
“Other than the fact that I don’t know the coaching staff (of the other teams in the region) very well, whereas most Cobb County coaches know each other pretty well, it doesn’t really change the way we prepare for things.”
South Cobb will try to start turning its season around as it begins region play after starting 0-5 in its non-region schedule. Hanson said he sees signs that his team is about to do just that.
“I think last week (a 60-6 loss against Kennesaw Mountain) was kind of an outlier,” Hanson said. “I think we made some mental errors that really contributed to the lopsided score. But in terms of the kids’ focus, in terms of the kids buying in, it’s still there, which is really good. I’m very pleased with that.
“I feel like we are just so close to kind of entering a stage where we’re able to show what we have on all three phases of the game. I feel like we’re really, really close, and once that happens and once that confidence comes into play, I think you’re going to see a lot different South Cobb than what you’ve seen the previous five weeks.”
South Cobb will start region play against a team that is in many ways a mirror image in Riverwood, which has also started 0-5. The Raiders, who won the Region 7AAAAAA championship last year, have struggled since the departure of coach Robert Edwards, the former Georgia and NFL running back.
“I think they’re, obviously, a well-coached team,” Hanson said. “I think you’re looking at almost carbon copies of one another in terms of kind of the rough patches that both teams have faced in the first five games of the season. They do some challenging stuff offensively. Their defense is pretty good, and they’re pretty good on special teams, too.
“The way I look at this game is that it’s a very evenly matched game, and I can really see a game like this coming down to a key play being made in the fourth quarter. That’s kind of the way I look at it and the way I see it.”
