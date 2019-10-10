Game: South Cobb (1-5, 1-3 Region 6AAAAAA) at Dalton (5-1, 3-1)
Last year: Dalton 45, South Cobb 20
All-time series: Dalton leads 5-3-1
Prediction: Dalton 42, South Cobb 21
South Cobb recorded its first win of the season last week when it squeaked past visiting Region 6AAAAAA foe Osborne.
The victory came at a good time for the Eagles who return to the gridiron tonight with a region matchup against region championship contender Dalton at Harmon Field at Bill Chappell Stadium.
“It’s good to be on the right end of the scoreboard,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “The effort from the guys has been really good and that finally showed up last week.
“The big key for us was being able to establish the run. We’ve run the ball well before with our quarterback and a couple of our running backs, but it didn’t all come together until last week. It was a good game for both teams. We finished well defensively and came up with a big defensive stop to seal it Now we need to take this momentum into (tonight’s) game.”
The Catamounts are one of four ranked opponents on the Eagles’ schedule, which includes three road games in its final four matchups. Jones hopes the win against the Cardinals will act as a springboard for the rest of the season.
“Winning builds confidence,” he said. “It’s great to come in on Monday and prepare for a team after a win. Dalton will be a tough test, but they’ll be no tougher than the other teams we’ve played this season.
“There are a lot of strong teams in this region and a lo of great talent, so we’ll prepare like we do for every team we face and try to come out of there with a win.
“There are a lot of teams still battling for a playoff spot, and we’re one of them. We’re not eliminated, so we’re going to keep doing our best to stay in this playoff race.”
Dalton enters the matchup averaging 43.5 points per game while holding opponents to 16.5. The Catamounts lone loss was at state-ranked Harrison.
“They do a great job running the football,” Jones said about Dalton’s offense. The Catamounts’ Jahmyr Gibbs, a running back and wide receiver, is verbally committed to Georgia Tech.
“You have to control (Gibbs),” Jones said. “Harrison did a good job of that last week and won. The key is to make Dalton one-dimensional, so that’s what we’ll try to do. And our offense will have battle and stay aggressive against their defense.”
