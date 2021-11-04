Game: South Cobb (4-5, 3-4) at Sprayberry (2-6, 2-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 54, South Cobb 7
All-time series: South Cobb leads 16-11
Prediction: South Cobb 28, Sprayberry 20
South Cobb looks to finish off the regular season with its fourth straight win, while Sprayberry aims to end its losing streak Friday at Jim Frazier Stadium.
Both teams have had a rocky season finding themselves outside of the Region 6AAAAAA playoff qualifiers. South Cobb (4-5, 3-4) is sitting in sixth place and Sprayberry (2-6, 2-5) is seventh. With both programs out of postseason contention they are looking to finish their season on a high note.
The Yellow Jackets have lost four straight games.
Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said the main goal is to execute all the fundamentals and basics skills that they have been working on throughout the season.
“We have to see some progress and continue growth and development,” he said. “We have some young guys playing and some of them in their first year starting, so they are just learning this process takes time. It would just be really good to finish off with a win for our seniors and guys coming back next season, so we have something to build on in spring training.”
Sprayberry will have a tough final game as they have to find a way to stop the Eagles’ strong rushing attack, something that they have struggled with this entire season.
“(Jonathan Simmons) is a big back and I know we won’t stop all of his runs,” Vavra said. “The main focus is just to fill the gaps to make it harder for (South Cobb) to run it.”
Simmons comes in as Cobb County’s leading rusher with 1,283 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Eagles, after defeating region leader Kennesaw Mountain, have kept its momentum going and with a win this Friday have the chance to finish the season with five wins and a five-game winning streak for the first time since 2012.
“(Friday) we want to continue our win streak and have something strong to go into next season with,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “This is the longest win streak we have had in a long time and for the program it means that the little steps we have been taking are creating the changes we want to see to be better.”
Over the past three weeks South Cobb’s offense has been a dynamic force led by Simmons and a now healthy quarterback Javon Richardson who has a 52% completion rate, has passed for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He has also run for 321 yards and a score.
“Having Javon back for our last three games has just given our offense a dynamic that we didn’t have early in the season,” Hanson said. “I think what it does is it forces teams to not only stop the run but for them to scheme for the passing game as well. Jonathan Simmons has been the catalyst for us throughout the season and now when you introduce Javon who is electric with the ball in his hand, all of a sudden now you have to account for the rushing and passing game from us.”
Hanson said that the message to the Eagles locker room is that their success is born from hard work. He wants his team to keep the drive and concentration they have had the last couple weeks and close out the season strong, so they have something to look forward to and build upon in spring training.
