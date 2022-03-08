The South Cobb football program's rejuvenation under coach Thomas Hanson took another step forward Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with the play on the field.
It had everything to do with helping bring attention to the program off of it.
At midnight, the program launched a new website at southcobbfootball.org. The site was launched with the team's 2022 schedule, rosters and booster club information, but Hanson said still is a work in progress.
"We just launched it (at midnight Tuesday)," said Hanson, who is preparing for his second season as South Cobb's coach. "We took elements from other sites and made it appealing and eye-catching. What we wanted to do was make it one of the best high school football websites around."
One of the main elements prominent on the site is the team's motto, "A.C.T.," which stands for "Attitude. Commitment. Team." Hanson said the branding piece is the backbone of everything he is building the South Cobb program to be.
"Our players will be held to a high standard in the classroom, in the community, at home and on the field," a statement from Hanson said on the website. "We recognize the individual needs of our players, but we will always place the program at the forefront of everything that we do. ATTITUDE, COMMITMENT and TEAM will be woven into the fabric of everything that is South Cobb football. As the head football coach at South Cobb High School, I invite you to 'A.C.T.' and help make us a championship program."
The new site also offers a social media stream, photo galleries, calendar information and contact information. It was designed by Jay Bailey of Eaglestream Media, an Atlanta-based design firm. After seeing the launch, Hanson said he wishes he would have had the time to tackle the website prior to his first with the program.
"In the offseason, the booster club sat sown with (Bailey, who is) a sports-centric designer," Hanson said. "We started the redesign in January and probably had 12 to 15 Zoom calls at 30 minutes a pop. (Bailey) would call and say, 'Hey, I saw some things on this site or that site I think you will like,' and I said, 'Let's do it.'"
A day into the launch, Hanson said the response had been positive.
"I've gotten a lot of calls and texts saying how good it looks," he said.
With the basics completed, Hanson said there will be other features added including program history and an area to highlight former South Cobb players who have gone on to play in college and the NFL -- among them, the late Kenny McKinley, along with current San Diego Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones and Detroit Lions defensive back Jerry Jacobs.
