Game: South Cobb (1-1) at Lassiter (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Lassiter 30, South Cobb 17
Lassiter will try to get its first win of the season, while South Cobb attempts to get above .500 as they get their Region 6AAAAAA schedules underway at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
South Cobb (1-1) will attempt to bounce back from a 54-6 loss to Pebblebrook last week after opening the season with a 21-14 win over Locust Grove two weeks ago.
“It was exactly what I told the kids that it would be like,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “I think as a coaching staff, what we realize early on is the kind of roller-coaster mentality in that the best teams are the ones who can manage the highs and manage the lows. What we’re doing is getting really, really high and all of a sudden come crashing back down, then we’ll get really, really high and come crashing back down. So what we’re trying to impart to the kids is the advantage of stability and not getting too high when things go well and getting too low when things go too poorly.”
Lassiter (0-2) is looking to get to record a win for the first time in 2020 as well as starting 1-0 in 6AAAAAA after losing to Lambert 54-21 last Friday as well as falling to River Ridge 35-16 in its season opener the week before.
“I’ve told our guys that we’re not a bad football team,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We made our schedule the way we did — River Ridge is a good team in AAAAAA, then playing a Lambert team that is loaded with talent — so I think it was a good measuring stick for us. We really like where we are defensively right now. We have good kids and they are playing hard, we’re playing well. When you look at the scoreboard, you would say, ‘Well dang, coach, (giving up) 35 points (against River Ridge) and (giving up) 54 points (against Lambert) on the scoreboard,’ but it doesn’t tell the story at all. We’ve prepared ourselves (for region play) with the competition we’ve played against and by the way we’re practicing to start 1-0 (in the region).”
Lassiter’s offense has shown significant improvement behind quarterback Bryson Harrison, who is currently second in the county with 395 yards passing and three touchdowns. He has developed chemistry with two capable pass catchers in Danny Curren (15 rec. 191 yds.) and Cullen English (5 rec., 139 yds.)
