Game: South Cobb (0-7, 0-2) vs. Dunwoody (4-3, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. (North DeKalb Stadium)
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Dunwoody 42, South Cobb 17
South Cobb is in search of its first Region 4AAAAAA win as it travels to take on Dunwoody on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Things may look a little different for the Eagles offense, though. In their 43-7 loss to Marist last week, sophomore Cameron Brown started at quarterback, while Javon Richardson moved to wide receiver.
“Cameron did a great job,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “We kind of limited what we were doing with him, but I thought for it being his first varsity start against a very solid Marist team, I thought he did very very well, I’m excited.
“Javon broke a screen for 80-yards against Marist, and that’s kind of what we were looking for. Just getting out in space and allowing him to go.”
The Eagles will be facing a Wildcat squad who is also in search of their first region win. Dunwoody is coming off consecutive region losses — 42-3 to Marist and 33-6 to St. Pius X. It is going to be the first match-up between the programs, and it is a very important game to win.
“I think this is going to be one of those games where I can see it coming down to the last few minutes of the game to determine who the winner is going to be,” Hanson said. “Obviously, the winner is going to be put in a position where they have a chance to control their own destiny in terms of making the playoffs. It’s an extremely important game for them, but for us as well.”
