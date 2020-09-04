South Cobb was scheduled to open its football season Friday against Atlanta's Booker T. Washington High School, but the coronavirus brought those plans to a sudden halt.
One of the Eagles' players contracted the virus according to a statement from athletic director Amanda Pittman that was posted on the school's website and on social media.
"This morning our administration was made aware of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in our football program," the statement said. "Sadly, this means that we’ve canceled tonight’s football game vs. Booker T. Washington High. While this outcome is undesirable, our highest priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."
According to the statement, school officials will be working to refund those who purchased a ticket to the game.
Check back for further updates.
