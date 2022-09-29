SANDY SPRINGS -- South Cobb recovered three fumbles in the first half, but it ultimately fell 48-20 on Thursday at Riverwood for a simple reason.
“We had a great game plan. We just had difficulty stopping them,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “They ended up winning because they were more physical.
“I’ll take the blame for this one, but, ultimately, we’re going to have to learn to be more physical.”
South Cobb (0-6, 0-1 Region 5AAAAAA) appeared to be more physical early on. Javon Richardson rushed for 64 yards in the first half, most with Riverwood defenders hanging on for first down yardage.
The junior quarterback finished with 119 yards on the ground and was 10-of-21 for 114 yards through the air.
“I thought the offense put us in a position where we could possibly win,” Hanson said, “but, defensively, we just couldn't stop them at the end.”
The third fumble recovery came at the end of the first half, with South Cobb trailing 13-3. Richardson completed a 14-yard pass to Lawrence Gardner, called his own number twice for 11 yards, then completed two more passes -- the last a 20-yarder to Jeremy Robinson to send South Cobb into the break trailing 13-10.
The Eagles started the third quarter with the ball and Richardson connected with Malachi Carter on skinny post routes to the middle of the field. The two completions totaled 50 yards, but the drive stalled before Miguel Santos tied the game with a 30-yard field goal.
Riverwood (1-5, 1-0) completed eight of nine passes in the first half, but stuck to the ground game after halftime with great results. Gage Dwyer rushed for 98 yards and two scores, including a 38-yard run breaking back across the field to put the Raiders in front.
South Cobb took advantage of a short kickoff and Jalen Waller barreled into the end zone from 7 yards out for the Eagles’ last score.
“I’m just so proud of these guys for not giving up,” first-year Riverwood coach Michael Young said. “It’s a great feeling to start region play with a win, and I can’t say enough good things about our offensive line.
“We've shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and false starts, but we've been able to run the ball effectively at times, and we're just glad to see it come to fruition now.”
It showed up with five fourth-quarter touchdown runs. One followed a short kickoff that was recovered by the home team. Walter Evans Jr. took the first snap off tackle and raced 41 yards for the score. The senior finished with 226 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought coming in, this was a winnable game, and I was hoping we would get some momentum,” Hanson said, “but now we have to regroup, and it’s going to be some soul-searching to decide who wants to be a part of what we’re doing.”
South Cobb will have a week off before traveling to face perennial power Marist on Oct. 14.
