Alert
South Cobb falls to Carver in opener
- David Clemons MDJ Sports Correspondent
-
-
- 0
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 12:34 am
AUSTELL — Facing a shutout in a nasty rain, South Cobb mustered a last bit of offense Friday night to give itself some room for optimism out of a season-opening loss to Carver of Atlanta.
The Eagles covered 49 yards in seven plays, scoring a touchdown on a 3-yard rush by freshman Jermaine Jones.
Although that was the lone highlight in South Cobb’s 22-6 setback, the late drive and score showed coach Thomas Hanson some positives as the Eagles get ready to face archrival Pebblebrook next week.
“I thought we had good effort, I really did,” Hanson said. “I thought we made a few mistakes that we can correct this week, which, it’s a first game and we were playing a really good team.”
That they were. Carver (1-0) is ranked fourth in Class AAA and showed that it is intent on making another deep run into the playoffs after making the semifinals last year.
Carver moved 74 yards in six plays on the opening series, capped by a 44-yard touchdown pass by Bryce Bowens. Shoun Bilal ran in the 2-point play.
In the second quarter, a 54-yard punt return by Deandre Buchannon gave the Panthers a short field. Bilal scored a touchdown from 4 yards out and added the conversion with 10:49 before halftime.
Carver struck again on its first drive of the second half, covering 57 yards in nine plays. The Panthers scored on Bilal’s 10-yard rush with 5:24 to play in the third.
South Cobb (0-1) stuffed a 2-point rush attempt.
“I’m not at all pleased with the result, but, at the same time, I think we played hard and we competed, which is what I was asking our kids to do,” Hanson said. “I think it’s one of those games where kids could drop their heads quickly, and our kids didn’t and I commend them for that.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.