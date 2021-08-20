AUSTELL — The Locust Grove pitch to the left was just too far and it hit the South Cobb turf.
Sophomore defensive back Trey Castell timed the bounce perfectly, picked up the loose ball and ran it 65 yards for a touchdown with just more than a minute remaining in what was a tie game.
From there, South Cobb’s Marlon Paige picked up the team’s third interception of the night to seal a 21-14 victory at Clay Stadium on the opening night of the season.
“He dropped the ball,” Castell said. “I just ran to it and did my job.
“That’s a big touchdown. That’s a big win for the school.”
It was, as first-year coach Thomas Hanson said afterward, an ugly game. There were a combined 28 penalties called and plenty of large gains called back.
But the Eagles (1-0), playing without sophomore starting quarterback Javon Clark and down to five coaches, were able to persevere with a few big plays from underclassmen on defense.
Clark, who suffered a fractured fibula in an exhibition game at Campbell a week before and found out about the fracture after Monday’s practice, could be out six weeks. But senior quarterback Terrence Clark filled in, throwing for a 23-yard first-half touchdown to JJ Maxima and running for 63 yards on 12 carries with plenty more lost to penalties.
“What it means is that they see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Hanson said after winning his head-coaching debut following a tenure as an assistant at Harrison. “The effort that we put in in the summertime, the effort that the staff put in and the players put in. The bar that we as a coaching staff set really, really high, it works.
“It’s something the kids can hang their hat on and I’m really happen for them because they deserve it.”
South Cobb’s big play in the first half came from freshman defensive back Maverick Toomer. A Locust Grove pass across the middle was knocked out of the receiver’s hands by Daouda Konte and popped into Toomer’s grasp.
Toomer then turned and ran the ball 29 yards for a touchdown.
“I feel really positive about the future of this program,” Hanson said. “Our defense is opportunistic, and we want to take advantage of that. And we know that we’re going to have to be opportunistic because we can’t just stay in a base the whole time.”
Locust Grove (0-1) opened its comeback with a 52-yard touchdown run from Andre Craig on a second-and-24 play early in the half. Craig was the top rusher in the game with 124 yards on 16 carries.
Locust Grove then tied it with a blocked punt recovered by Zechariah Addison in the end zone before South Cobb’s final turnovers gave the Eagles the lead for good and sealed the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.