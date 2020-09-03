Game: Washington (0-0) at South Cobb (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: South Cobb 28, Washington 21
South Cobb opens its 2020 season at Clay Stadium on Friday against Region 6AA foe Booker T. Washington from Atlanta.
Both programs date back more than 50 years and have experienced various ups-and-down as far as wins and losses with South Cobb owning a 321-362-13 record with three region championships through 69 seasons and Washington holding at 408-379-35 with four region championships through 96 seasons.
South Cobb hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011, while Washington’s last trip occurred in 2018 following a 2012 appearance.
Entering his fourth season at the helm of the Eagles, Terry Jones is looking forward to the season with his unit returning four starters on defense and seven on offense.
“We had a lot of young kids last year,” said Jones about last year’s 1-9 squad. “We have three offensive linemen returning along with most of our skill position guys, so I think we’ll be pretty good offensively. Without spring practice and summer camps to build up some more chemistry, we’re just working on getting our timing down, but we think we’ll be there in the next couple of weeks.
“Defensively, we need some more guys on the other side to step up. There’ll be some growing pains on that side early on, but we’re expecting that group to develop as the season moves along.”
Jones’ expectations for his team regarding Friday’s game aren’t any different from probably most coaches. He wants the Eagles’ to play well and play with discipline despite the lack of offseason practice time.
“For Game 1, I expect our players to play a solid 48 minutes of football,” he said. “I want them to be fundamentally sound in all three phases and to play with purpose. We haven’t been doing this for too long, and without scrimmages to see where we stand, it’s really hard to judge what kind of team will show up (tonight). The work has been put in. Now, we’ll really get to see what it looks like.”
Jones doesn’t know a lot about Washington either, but the information he’s gathered on the Lions reveals they’re a squad with players who are dangerous in open space.
“Washington is an athletic team,” he said. “I know they have a good ground game and they have a lot of skill kids back. If they get those kids in the right position to make a play, it’s a touchdown. Our kids will have to be in the right space at the right time for us to pull out a victory.”
