Athletic director Richard Norman in an email Tuesday announced the resignation of coach Brett Sloan.
The move came after the Longhorns finished the 2021 season with a 6-5 record, including a 38-14 loss to No. 1 Buford in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
"After five years of leading the Kell Longhorn football program, today we are announcing the resignation of head coach Brett Sloan," Norman said. "As a school, we thank coach Sloan for his leadership and the values he instilled within his players and coaches. We wish coach Sloan and his family all the best in their future endeavors."
Sloan took over in 2017, and after going 5-6 that first year, led Kell to four straight winning seasons. His best years were 2018 and '19, when the Longhorns went 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs each year.
In all, Sloan posted a 35-21 record with five playoff appearances. Kell was his first head-coaching opportunity, following his run as an assistant in South Carolina and Georgia, including two years under then-coach Mo Dixon at Walton.
Sloan had not yet returned messages seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
Norman said the search for a new coach would begin immediately, adding that the position should be an attractive one considering the program is on a streak of 14 consecutive seasons of postseason play.
As the new coach begins the 2022 season, Kell will be returning to Class AAAAA play for the first time in three years, looking for its first region title since 2014 and its first trip past the second round of the playoffs since it went to the Class AAAAA state semifinals in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.