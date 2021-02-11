Hillgrove football coach Byron Slack is leaving the post after only one season.
Slack resigned Thursday morning to return to south Georgia, where he be able to reunite with his family. He is a native of Terrell County.
Hillgrove athletic director Jonathan Brown said he understood Slack's decision, especially during the chaotic times that have been caused because of the current coronavirus pandemic.
"I thanked him for his service," Brown said. "It was more than just his service. It was everything he did during the last year. In the midst of a pandemic, he told me he had to be a father and follow his heart."
Slack became the second coach in program history last winter when he took over for Phil Ironside, who is now at Worth County. In Slack's only season with the Hawks, the team went 4-5 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.
Messages left for Slack had not been returned Thursday afternoon.
The 2020 season started promising as Hillgrove got off to a 3-1 record, which included a 38-29 victory over archrival McEachern and a 42-21 win over Westlake -- at the time, ranked third in Class AAAAAA. The Hawks were 4-2 after a 32-14 win over Marietta, but things turned sour when the calendar turned to November.
Three straight losses to close the season, including the first shutout in program history with a 35-0 loss to Harrison, left Hillgrove with a 1-4 record in Region 3AAAAAAA.
It was Slack's first head-coaching job. He came to Cobb County after a successful run as defensive coordinator at Lowndes, where he helped lead the Vikings to a 35-6 record and three region titles. He also spent 13 seasons at Camden County.
Moving forward, Brown said the search for the next head coach is underway, and the job will remain posted for applications until Feb. 20. No interim head coach had yet to be designated and players would report to their position coaches during offseason activities.
However, Brown said he knows it is important to identify a new coach soon, and by late Thursday afternoon, he said his inbox was already starting to fill up with applicants.
"The search has begun," he said. "I'm adamant about getting someone in here as our new head coach."
