POWDER SPRINGS -- First-year Hillgrove coach Byron Slack got his inaugural victory Friday, and it came against none other than Powder Springs rival McEachern.
After having not played a game in three weeks, the Hawks took advantage of two McEachern turnovers in the first half Friday, which led to 24 unanswered points and the momentum Hillgrove needed to secure a 38-29 victory at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
“The way 2020 has been going,” Slack said, “for this to be my first win against a great team, it is very satisfying to me.”
After losing its season-opening game against Norcross, Hillgrove's Week 2 game against Kell was canceled due to the coronavirus. Then, the Hawks (1-1) were idle last week
Hillgrove trailed McEachern 15-0 early in the second quarter before Jonathan Grote put the Hawks on the board with a little more than 7 minutes left to play in the first half.
Hillgrove then made two key plays, which became the turning point of the game.
Darrell Ellis recovered a Bryce Archie fumble after the ball slipped out of the McEachern quarterback's hands as he attempted a pass. The Hawks were then in the end zone two plays later on an 18-yard run by T.J. Thomas.
On the fourth play of McEachern's next drive, Zack Parker picked off an Archie pass and ran 27 yards for a touchdown to give Hillgrove an 18-15 lead it did not relinquish.
“I talked to the kids all week about seizing opportunities,” Slack said. “When you get opportunities, you have to capitalize on it. We focused off week on creating turnovers, and we answered the bell.”
Hillgrove's momentum continued in the second half when Theo Tatum threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Lee, capping a 65-yard drive that took nearly 5 minutes.
Trailing by nine points midway through the third, McEachern (1-3) did not fold.
The Indians manufactured a lengthy drive before scoring on a 4-yard run by Makari Bodiford to get within two points with 1:29 left to play. After Hillgrove answered with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Tatum to Jalen Royals, McEachern cut it to two again early in the fourth on a 6-yard scamper by Victor Okafor before Hillgrove put the game out of reach on a 4-yard run by Tatum.
Tatum completed 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas tacked on 109 yards on 16 carries and a score.
For McEachern, Mekhi Crawley rushed for 133 yards on 10 carries and scored from 28 yards out in the first quarter to give the Indians a 7-0 lead. Dia'Shaun Thomas added to the lead on a 6-yard run before Okafor scored on the 2-point conversion.
With the win, Hillgrove broke a 5-all tie in its series with neighboring McEachern.
