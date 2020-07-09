The Lutzie 43 Foundation will be holding its annual Lutzie 43 road race Aug. 1.
However, to insure the safety of all participants, this sixth annual version will be held virtually.
In the past five years, the 5K was hosted by Lassiter High School, the alma mater of Philip Lutzenkirchen, the foundation's namesake. The race has included virtual participants for the last three years to allow foundation supporters across the country to participate. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire race will be virtual.
“Everybody that used to run and sign up at Lassiter High School, we hope they’ll sign up and find a 5K distance to run, walk, or bike, not only on Saturday, Aug. 1, but the weekend of Aug. 1, to be part of what we’re trying to do and support the foundation,” executive director Mike Lutzenkirchen said.
Runners can register online for the virtual road race until July 15 at www.classy.org/event/2020-lutzie-43-road-race/e287848/register/new/select-tickets.
The $30 entry fee includes a T-shirt. As of Wednesday, the organization had raised $15,500 of its $43,000 goal.
There will also be a sign hung at Lassiter where local participants can visit to show their support on race day. Participants are encouraged to wear their race-day T-shirt and take photos using the Lutzie 43 face filter on Instagram to share.
The Lutzie 43 Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2014 in memory of Philip Lutzenkirchen, a former Lassiter and Auburn standout who was killed in a 2014 as passenger in an automobile wreck in which the driver was drunk. The foundation helps to “prevent young drivers from making decisions that lead to accidents or fatalities caused by distracted or impaired driving.”
The road race helps raise money to fund the organization's PFL (Prepared for Life) scholarship.
“We hope that everybody is able to come together as a community and really honor and reflect on Philip’s life and also raise awareness about distracted and impaired driving,” Lutzie 43 spokeswoman Katie Stotts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.