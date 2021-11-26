Six Cobb County flag football teams will begin their treks toward a possible state championship Tuesday.
McEachern and Hillgrove earned top seeds and will host playoff action, while Allatoona, Marietta, Osborne and Pope will all be on the road for the first two rounds.
The first two rounds of the playoffs will be held the same day at the same location, with the No. 1 seed will host the other three teams from their portion of the bracket. The No. 1 seed will play the No. 4, and No. 2 will face No. 3, with the winners playing in Round 2 later the same day.
“It is difficult,” Hillgrove coach Daniel Pinckney said. “Last year, we just played one game at a time, which gave you at least a day in between games, maybe two. It’s like, you have your guaranteed game, which you have to put all your energy into, and if you win that game, you are then able to play the winner of the other two teams.”
In Area 1, McEachern, a state quarterfinalist last year, will host Central Gwinnett, Shiloh and Chattahoochee. The Lady Indians will play Chattahoochee in Round 1.
Allatoona, which made it to the state semifinals last year before losing to Hillgrove, finished as the No. 2 seed in Area 1 and will travel to Archer to take on Johns Creek in the first round. Parkview will also be in action.
In Area 2, Hillgrove, last year’s state runner-up, earned the top seed and will host North Gwinnett, 2020 state champion West Forsyth and River Ridge. Hillgrove will face River Ridge in Round 1.
“The goal is pretty much to survive and advance, take it one game at a time, really try not to look too far ahead.” Pinckney said. “These are the teams that survived their area, and really, if you are able to survive your area, you showed you are a top team. There’s no way anyone can be overlooked.”
A possible 2020 state championship rematch can take place if Hillgrove and West Forsyth both win in Round 1. If that happens, Pinckney said his team would love the opportunity.
“When we announced to the ladies what the bracket was going to be, their eyes lit up,” he said. “They would love the opportunity, firstly, to play in the second round, and secondly, if it is West Forsyth, they would love an opportunity to play against a really good program like that again.”
Marietta, the No. 2 seed from Area 2, will be traveling to Mill Creek to face Woodstock, with the winner playing either Mill Creek or Lambert.
Pope, the third seed from Area 2, will travel to South Forsyth to make its first playoff appearance against Blessed Trinity. The winner will move on to face either South Forsyth or Peachtree Ridge.
Osborne finished as the fourth seed in Area 2 and will make its first playoff appearance as it travels to face Creekview. The winner will play either Forsyth Central or Mountain View.
