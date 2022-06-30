After a subpar outing to begin the Elite 11 Finals, North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton bounced back with a strong showing Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Day 2 was a different format from Tuesday, with a pro day-style workout for all 20 of the quarterbacks in attendance to go through, each making the same 20 throws.
Sports Illustrated writer John Garcia Jr. ranked Singleton as the sixth-best performer of the day. Garcia wrote that the biggest difference for Singleton between Tuesday and Wednesday was mechanical, as he followed through with his complete motion consistently.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports also had high praise for Singleton’s Day 2 showing, calling the Arkansas commit “one of our top quarterbacks (Wednesday)” and noting his “unique skill set” as a dual-threat signal-caller.
Singleton climbed into the ninth spot on Biggins’ ranking of the top 11 quarterbacks over the course of the two days of workouts.
Singleton’s much-improved Wednesday outing put him in better position as far as making the cut as one of the Elite 11 Thursday, the final day of the event.
Michigan prep star Dante Moore (uncommitted), Texas' Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) and California's Malachi Nelson (Southern California) remained the top three quarterbacks on Biggins’ list.
Iowa's JJ Kohl (Iowa State) and Florida's Emory Williams (Miami) joined Moore in the top three of Garcia’s ranking, which was purely based on Wednesday’s workouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.