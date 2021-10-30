MARIETTA — Jonathan Simmons scored two touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime, as South Cobb defeated Wheeler 19-13 on Friday at Corky Kell Stadium.
Simmons, Cobb County’s leading rusher, ran for 151 yards on 27 carries, and it was a key 33-yard run in the fourth quarter that helped get the Eagles to overtime.
Trailing 13-10, South Cobb (4-5, 3-4 Region 6AAAAAA) drove 71 yards to the Wheeler 9-yard line. After a 10-yard loss on a bad snap backed the Eagles up to the 19, Alberto Bibian connected on a 36-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to the extra period.
Wheeler’s Zac Adkins missed a 36-yard field goal that would have given Wheeler the lead in overtime, but Simmons made the miscue moot.
Special teams proved to be the difference in the game, as Wheeler (1-9, 1-6) had a muffed punt, muffed kickoff return and the missed field goal. South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson credited his special teams unit for the win.
“Our special teams are finally starting to get better, we’re starting to round into shape, and Alberto Bibian just did a super job (Friday) getting us into it and allowing that to happen,” Hanson said.
When it came time to win the game, Hanson told his offensive coordinator to just give the ball to Simmons and let him bring them home.
“He was a little beat up, but when it came time to shine, you saw what happened,” Hanson said.
With the game tied 7-7, Bibian hit a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Eagles the lead going into halftime.
Adkins responded in the third quarter by hitting a 44-yard field goal to tie the game heading to the fourth quarter. With 3:14 left he made a 28-yard field goal to give Wheeler the lead.
South Cobb quarterback Javon Richardson finished the night with 14 carries for 79 yards.
For Wheeler, their top rushers were running back Josiah Allen and Jordan McInnis, who had 16 carries for 70 yards and 15 carries for 68 yards, respectively. Wide receiver Coryell Dorrough also had six catches for 85 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.